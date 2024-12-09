ULVAC, SAL partner to develop tech for making TFLN

Japanese vacuum equipment manufacturer ULVAC and Silicon Austria Labs (SAL) have announced a collaboration for the development of plasma etching processes for high-volume manufacturing of thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN).

The wide bandwidth, low loss and high-power efficiency are key attributes that make the material the leading choice to address the growing demands for higher data communication volumes, the companies said in a media release.

Lithium niobate (LN) is renowned for its excellent electro-optic, piezoelectric and nonlinear optical properties, making it an ideal material for photonics and telecommunication applications.

SAL, an Austrian research center for Electronics and Software Based Systems, is implementing ULVAC’s plasma etching system Model “NLD-5700” to advance research and development of TFLN.

The goal is to continuously advance the manufacturing processes, which are crucial to enhancing the materials’ integration and scalability on 200mm platform.

“ULVAC is confident in the growth of the optical device field and sees it as an important field for future development,” said Harunori Iwai, Head of Advanced Electronics Equipment Division and Senior Director at ULVAC. “Cooperation with SAL is crucial, and we will fully support SAL’s research and development by utilizing our many years of experience in the field of compounds. ULVAC will work together to achieve growth, aiming to produce results that are beneficial for both companies.”