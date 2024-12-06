Schneider partners with Nvidia on data center cooling systems

France’s Schneider Electric is working with chipmaking giant Nvidia to develop designs for data center cooling systems for use in new AI data centers.

The electrical equipment maker’s designs will be used in data centres that use Nvidia’s server containing 72 of its most powerful AI chips, according to a Reuters report.

Those servers consume up to 132 KW of power per server rack, and some will require liquid cooling to operate.

Schneider Electric’s newest data center reference design has been co-developed with NVIDIA to support liquid-cooled, AI clusters, while addressing the unique challenges of deploying liquid cooling within hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data center environments, according to a media release.

“Building on the companies’ partnership, the reference design includes options for liquid-to-liquid Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) and direct-to-chip liquid cooling, and shares comprehensive mechanical and electrical plans to ensure more energy efficient and sustainable operations for the AI data centers of the future,” Schneider Electric said.

Nvidia’s move to switch most of its chip lineup to liquid cooling has triggered a flurry of data center construction and reconfiguration, the Reuters report says.