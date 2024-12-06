Hanwha secures $146 million deal for weapon maintenance

South Korean defence company Hanwha Systems has reportedly secured a 205 billion won (around USD 146 million) contract with the Korean arms procurement agency to provide maintenance support for an army weapon system.

Under the deal with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Hanwha will offer maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Cheonma, a short-range surface-to-air guided weapon system mounted on armored vehicles, according to a report by Yonhap news agency.

Hanwha Systems will use its proprietary MRO platform TOMMS for maintenance and support of the weapon systems, the report said.

TOMMS has the capacity to predict abnormalities and ensure weapon systems are combat ready, the Yonhap report said, quoting Hanwha.

Hanwha Systems is a defense electronics and ICT solutions unit of the Hanwha Group.

In July, Hanwha Systems announced it had bagged a USD 867 million deal to supply its advanced mobile multi-function radar (MFR) system to Saudi Arabia.

That deal was part of a larger USD 3.1 billion contract signed in February between a Korean consortium and Saudi Arabia for the export of Cheongung II, a mid-range surface-to-air missile system. Hanwha jointly developed the Cheongung II MFR with the state-run Agency for Defense Development.