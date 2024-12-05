Würth Elektronik opens prototype laboratory

The company, which specialises in transformers for switch-mode power supplies and customised inductive components, is part of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group. In Munich, they produce custom magnetics prototypes using first-class equipment and high-quality materials.

On November 11, 2024, the new facility officially opened and offered customers and partners a tour of the test fields and EMC chambers.

The main purpose of the new capacities is to promote intensive and transparent collaboration with customers. In-house prototype development and production enables the design engineers to also accompany their process in its implementation. All products are tested individually using advanced equipment and methods. The facility's technical equipment offers new opportunities for R&D projects and patent development.