Eagle Electronics to set up Ohio manufacturing facility

This initiative represents an important step in onshoring and strengthening the advanced high-tech supply chain within the United States.

"This is a major moment for Eagle and our vision of onshoring and securing America's critical technologies," said TJ Dembinski, Co-Founder & CEO of Eagle Electronics, in a press release. "Our goal is to set a new standard for electronics manufacturing in the U.S., combining the most advanced automated manufacturing and testing technology with rigorous hardware and software cyber-security testing throughout the supply chain."

Eagle Electronics' new facility aims to be the most advanced electronics manufacturing plant in the United States. The Solon, Ohio manufacturing operation is also expected to create numerous jobs in Ohio, further establishing the state as a key player in the US semiconductor industry.

Eagle is already seeing demand for American-made cellular modules and has signed up several customers. Boston-based Cherish has contracted with Eagle to advance its goal of sourcing components for its health and safety monitoring products manufactured in the communities where its customers live.