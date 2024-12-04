Smith relocates sales office in Penang
Electronic component distributor, Smith, has relocated its sales office in Penang, Malaysia. The new office offers 70% more space to support the location’s growing employee base
Since its opening in April 2014, Smith’s Penang office has nearly tripled its total employee count.
Penang, Malaysia’s own Silicon Valley, transports a significant portion of global semiconductor exports and is becoming a chip-design powerhouse for international trade. Because it sits among the world’s top semiconductor exporters, multiple technology corporations and multinational businesses have flooded to the state for production and manufacturing.
“Penang has long stood as a formidable force in electronics manufacturing and has shown to be a key location for technology companies to flourish in recent years,” says Richard Oh, General Manager of Smith’s Penang office, in a press release. “This new environment will allow our team to benefit from vast sales opportunities with new and existing customers, and we look forward to expanding on the ongoing work and progress we have made over the last decade.”