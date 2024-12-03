ASML assess the impact from updated export restrictions

These regulations will become effective immediately with a delayed compliance date of December 31, 2024 for some of the changes.

The updated export control regulations contain additions to the list of restricted technologies including metrology and software. In addition, further fab locations, mainly in China, have been added to the US list of restrictions.

"Should a similar security assessment to the one underpinning the US restrictions also be made by the Dutch authorities, exports of DUV immersion lithography systems to these specific locations could also be affected," says ASML in an update.

For 2024, the Dutch company does not expect any direct material impact on its business. For 2025 however, ASML expect that the impact will fall within what was communicated at the time of its Q3 2024 earnings – namely that it expects 2025 total net sales to be between EUR 30 billion and EUR 35 billion and that its China business to be around 20% of the company's total net sales for that full year.