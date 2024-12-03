© Nexperia
Nexperia will comply with US restrictions regarding Chinese shareholder Wingtech
Semiconductor company Nexperia says that it is aware that the U.S. Department of Commerce has placed Nexperia’s shareholder Wingtech Technology on the Entity List.
"The listing subjects Wingtech’s access to U.S. technology to licensing requirements. These do not apply to Nexperia or its subsidiaries. Nexperia will comply with the U.S. restrictions as these apply to its interactions with Wingtech," the Dutch company writes in an update.