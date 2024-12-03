Ruag's lithography division becomes part of Zeiss SMT

This marks the transfer of more than 200 employees at the sites in Zurich-Seebach in Switzerland and Coswig in Germany to Zeiss SMT.

With the remaining divisions Launchers and Satellites, Beyond Gravity will focus entirely on the space business in the future.

The acquisition of the Lithography was completed on December 1, 2024. While Beyond Gravity is now fully focused on the space sector, Zeiss SMT is continuing its expansion in the semiconductor industry.

The Lithography Division, which has been producing high-precision mechatronic assemblies for Zeiss SMT for more than 20 years, will have opportunities for further development with its new owner.

"In view of the SMT division's strong market position and its vision for the future, ZEISS offers the best conditions for the division - a new home where our lithography team can flourish, further develop its outstanding skills and, together with ZEISS, seize potential growth opportunities, especially in Switzerland. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their outstanding work over the past few years. With their expertise and energy, they will now focus on the joint success with ZEISS," says André Wall, CEO of RUAG International, in a press release.

Dr Frank Rohmund, who will succeed Andreas Pecher as President & Chief Executive Officer of ZEISS SMT in January, says that the company will be investing in people, machines and infrastructure in order to meet the needs of end customers and continue to be a reliable partner for the semiconductor industry.