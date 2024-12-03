Wolfspeed names Melissa Garrett as senior VP and general counsel

Garrett brings extensive legal expertise and has served as a senior member of Wolfspeed’s legal team since 2015.

“Melissa’s contributions to Wolfspeed over the last nine years have been highly valuable, and we are pleased to welcome her to the role of General Counsel,” says Tom Werner, Executive Chairman, in a press release. “With her proven track record in legal, risk and compliance, coupled with her deep institutional knowledge of Wolfspeed, she is uniquely qualified to step into this role. We deeply appreciate Brad’s tireless advocacy for Wolfspeed over the years and thank him for his dedication and many contributions to the company. He and Melissa have been working closely on all key projects, so we expect a smooth transition and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”