Wolfspeed names Melissa Garrett as senior VP and general counsel
Melissa Garrett has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Wolfspeed, effective December 9, 2024. Garrett succeeds Brad Kohn, who has resigned from the company for another professional opportunity.
Garrett brings extensive legal expertise and has served as a senior member of Wolfspeed’s legal team since 2015.
“Melissa’s contributions to Wolfspeed over the last nine years have been highly valuable, and we are pleased to welcome her to the role of General Counsel,” says Tom Werner, Executive Chairman, in a press release. “With her proven track record in legal, risk and compliance, coupled with her deep institutional knowledge of Wolfspeed, she is uniquely qualified to step into this role. We deeply appreciate Brad’s tireless advocacy for Wolfspeed over the years and thank him for his dedication and many contributions to the company. He and Melissa have been working closely on all key projects, so we expect a smooth transition and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Prior to joining Wolfspeed, Garrett served as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary at Kangaroo Express. She previously served as an attorney at Jackson Lewis and Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker LLP, and began her career as an attorney at Fisher & Philips.