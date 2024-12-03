The group urges the new Commissioners assuming office to implement legislation to advance the semiconductor sector given its role as a key driver of technological advancement, economic growth, and ensuring Europe’s future competitiveness on the global stage.

“In light of multiple technological disruptions such as AI and autonomous vehicles poised to drive industry growth over the years ahead, SEMI Europe presents its recommendations for a successful long-term strategy for the European semiconductor industry,” said Laith Altimime, President of SEMI Europe, in a press release. “The European Chips Act has generated strong momentum, and our recommendations highlight urgent actions to continue the progress made. Policymakers must build on this momentum by strengthening the legislative framework and advancing toward a ‘Chips Act 2.0.’'”

SEMI Europe wants policymakers to consider:

Strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem by optimising funding across the EU, member states, and private sectors to achieve the EU’s goal of a 20% global market share by 2030, advancing toward a comprehensive “European Chips Act 2.0”

Enhancing economic security by aligning protective measures with proactive initiatives to improve global competitiveness, streamlining export controls, reinforcing intellectual property protection, and reducing administrative burden

Integrating semiconductors in the EU’s Green Deal by developing a policy framework that balances innovation and sustainability

Ensuring responsible and sustainable use of essential chemicals , while supporting research for alternatives and maintaining the competitiveness of the European semiconductor supply chain

Addressing the increasing talent gap by fostering collaboration between industry and education, and reforming immigration legislation to attract skilled talent globally

Aligning funding with industry needs through the next Multi-Annual Financial Framework while fast-tracking the Chips for Europe Initiative and Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI)