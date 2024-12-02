AI chipmakers Rebellions, Sapeon Korea complete merger

South Korean AI chipmakers Rebellions and Sapeon Korea have completed their merger process and established an integrated company.

The merged entity, expected to have an estimated corporate value of 1.3 trillion won (USD 928 million), has been named Rebellions. The original Rebellions CEO is set to lead the new company.

“As the global AI chip market undergoes dramatic shifts, collaboration across industries has become the foundation for success,” said Sunghyun Park, CEO of the newly merged Rebellions, in a press release. “This merger combines deep expertise from Korea’s telecom, government, and semiconductor sectors, not only driving innovation but also establishing Korea’s leadership in the worldwide AI landscape.”

The merger was completed some six months after the two firms announced their integration plan aimed at creating a company which would be more competitive globally.

Rebellions was an AI chip fabless startup established in 2020. Sapeon Korea was an AI chip processor affiliate of South Korea’s mobile carrier SK Telecom.

The new Rebellions plans to make inroads into the US, Saudi Arabia, Japan and other global markets in cooperation with its strategic investors like SK Telecom and SK hynix.