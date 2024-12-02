Silynxcom secures $270,000 order for tactical headsets

Silynxcom Ltd., an Israeli manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, has reportedly received a purchase order valued at USD 270,000 from a prominent military customer for its advanced tactical headsets.

These tactical headsets deliver exceptional audio clarity and reliable communication, contributing to safer and more efficient missions, according to the company.

“We are honored to be selected by one of the world’s leading military customers to supply our advanced tactical headsets,” said Nir Klein, CEO of Silynxcom. “This order reflects the trust and confidence in our products and our ability to meet the unique needs of our defense customers.”

Silynxcom’s headset devices seamlessly integrate with third-party professional-grade ruggedized radios used by military personnel. These headsets fit tightly into protective gear, enabling users to communicate clearly while being protected from hazardous sounds encountered in combat situations, the company said in a media release.

This latest order aligns with Silynxcom’s ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the military tactical communication equipment market, it said.

Silynxcom develops, manufactures, markets and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices and other communication accessories.

In July, it received orders worth USD 815,000 from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) including another order of USD 315,000 for its advanced tactical communication headset devices.

In September, the company announced it had received additional orders from the IDF of USD 740,000, bringing the total accumulated orders from the IDF to approximately USD 1,550,000 since the beginning of July 2024.

Silynxcom’s customers include Elbit Systems and police forces in various countries.

On September 30, AWM Investment Company, Inc. made a significant addition to its investment portfolio by acquiring 105,625 shares of Silynxcom.