Camtek receives orders for over $50 Million
Camtek says that it has received over USD 50 million in initial orders from several customers for its new Hawk product, with additional orders in the pipeline. These orders will be delivered throughout next year.
The Hawk, based on a new platform, addresses high-end Advanced Packaging technologies including capabilities for inspection and 3D measurements of wafers with 500 million micro bumps and Hybrid Bonding technology. Offering enhanced capabilities beyond the company's Eagle product line, the Hawk expands Camtek's total addressable market.
The Hawk product line addresses demanding applications, including High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), Chiplet and Hybrid Bonding as well as use cases previously unserved by Camtek.
The Hawk will be officially launched in February 2025 at Semicon Korea.
"Our new Hawk product line is an important addition to Camtek's portfolio and we are very pleased with the strong initial customer reception, as reflected by the over USD 50 million in orders received even before the official launch. These orders for the Hawk highlight the strong demand in the market for these solutions and reflect our customer's confidence in Camtek's products," says Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, in a press release.