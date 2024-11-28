Camtek receives orders for over $50 Million

The Hawk, based on a new platform, addresses high-end Advanced Packaging technologies including capabilities for inspection and 3D measurements of wafers with 500 million micro bumps and Hybrid Bonding technology. Offering enhanced capabilities beyond the company's Eagle product line, the Hawk expands Camtek's total addressable market.

The Hawk product line addresses demanding applications, including High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), Chiplet and Hybrid Bonding as well as use cases previously unserved by Camtek.

The Hawk will be officially launched in February 2025 at Semicon Korea.