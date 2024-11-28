Samsung reshuffles leadership to drive semiconductor growth

Jun Young Hyun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) division, has been named CEO – and will also become the head of the company's Memory Business and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. Han Jinman has been promoted to President and will lead the Foundry Business, while Nam Seok-Woo steps into the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer for the Foundry Business.

In addition to his responsibilities as CEO and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) division, Vice Chairman Han JH will chair a newly created committee dedicated to enhancing product quality.

Han Jinman was previously Executive Vice President and President of Device Solutions America, leading the company’s semiconductor business in the US. Previously, he worked in design teams for DRAM and Flash memory and has also led SSD development and strategic marketing.

Nam Seok-Woo, previously President and Head of FAB Engineering & Operations, is an expert in semiconductor process development and manufacturing with extensive experience in memory process technology and foundry manufacturing technology.