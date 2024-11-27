POET expands capacity to meet AI infrastructure demand

The company has also signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Quanzhou Sanan Optical Communication Technology Co., Ltd. (SAIC) to transfer its 24.8% stake in the joint venture Super Photonics Xiamen (SPX) to POET – along with all the production equipment previously leased by SAIC to SPX.

With control of SPX, POET now has the flexibility to implement its “China Plus One” strategy to locate its wafer-scale assembly operations outside of China.

POET states in a press release that it has been negotiating with several contract manufacturers in Malaysia to become the focal point for the company's wafer-scale assembly of optical engines and expects to sign an agreement this month and start operations by the end of the year.

“The addition of wafer-scale equipment to our assembly and test operations will significantly expand our production capacity to cover the projected needs of our customers for 800G optical engines being sold to AI networks through 2026,” says Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of POET, in the press release. “We can now project an assembly and test capacity exceeding one million optical engines per year, all dedicated to the 800G and higher speed transceivers required for AI clusters.”

The 24.8% equity stake represents SAIC’s entire ownership position in the JV. With no other shareholders, SPX will become a wholly owned subsidiary of POET and will continue to assemble optical engines for sale in China, adopting the POET company name.