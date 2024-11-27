Tower releases 300mm silicon photonics process as a standard offering
Semiconductor foundry Tower Semiconductor has released its new 300mm Silicon Photonics (SiPho) process as a standard foundry offering.
This advanced process complements Tower's 200mm (PH18) platform that is in high-volume production today, providing its customers with a solution tailored to meet the growing needs of high-speed data communications for next-generation datacom applications.
The 300mm offering features best-in-class silicon waveguides and the most advanced low-loss silicon nitride waveguide offerings in the industry. The larger wafer size enhances compatibility with industry-standard OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) platforms, facilitating seamless integration with electronic components and improving overall efficiency.
"We are proud to introduce our new, highly advanced Silicon Photonics offering, which provides a seamless path for our existing customers to transition to next-generation technology on 300mm wafers,” says Dr. Edward Preisler, Vice President and General Manager of RF Business Unit, in a press release. “This process builds on Tower’s industry-leading 200mm SiPho platform both in terms of continuous process enhancements and increasing flexibility of supply for our customers."