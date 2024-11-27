Tower releases 300mm silicon photonics process as a standard offering

This advanced process complements Tower's 200mm (PH18) platform that is in high-volume production today, providing its customers with a solution tailored to meet the growing needs of high-speed data communications for next-generation datacom applications.

The 300mm offering features best-in-class silicon waveguides and the most advanced low-loss silicon nitride waveguide offerings in the industry. The larger wafer size enhances compatibility with industry-standard OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) platforms, facilitating seamless integration with electronic components and improving overall efficiency.