Valeo and Rohm co-develop next-gen power electronics

This is their first step toward collaboration to optimise the next generation of power modules for electric motor inverters using their combined expertise in power electronics management.

By combining Valeo's expertise in mechatronics, thermal management and software development with Rohm's power modules, Valeo drives the power electronics solution forward, contributing to the performance, efficiency, and decarbonization of automotive systems worldwide.

Both companies have been collaborating since 2022, refining power electronics to deliver higher energy efficiency, reducing heat with optimised cooling and mechatronic integration, and increasing overall reliability with SiC packaging, aiming to offer optimised cost-performance solutions.

"This partnership marks, for Valeo Power Division, a significant step forward in delivering advanced and high-efficiency power electronics," says Xavier Dupont, Valeo Power Division CEO, in a press release. "Together, we aim to set new industry standards for high-voltage inverters and accelerate the transition toward more efficient and affordable electric mobility."

"We are pleased to support Valeo, a renowned automotive supplier, with our power semiconductors. ROHM's TRCDRIVE pack provides high power density, leading to improved power efficiency. Together, we contribute to the development of highly efficient powertrains by fostering the collaboration with Valeo," says Wolfram Harnack, President, of Rohm Semiconductor GmbH.

Valeo will start supplying its first series project in early 2026.