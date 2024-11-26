Bittium inks partnership agreement with Finnish Defence Forces
Bittium Wireless, a subsidiary of Bittium Corporation, and the Finnish Defence Forces have signed a Partnership Agreement for the years 2025–2036.
The services to be purchased under the agreement apply to the life cycle setup and maintenance of the command-and-control systems manufactured by Bittium and used by the Finnish Defence Forces. Those include for example tactical communications systems and the products related to the systems (Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network, Bittium Tough SDR, Bittium Tough VoIP) as well as their related maintenance and further development.
The agreement establishes a framework for purchasing Bittium’s products, software, and services – which are planned together with the Finnish Defence Forces for each year. The Finnish Defence Forces will issue separate purchase orders for the products and services in several batches according to what has been agreed upon. Bittium says that the value of this partnership agreement will depend on the needs and funding of Finnish Defence Forces’ projects.
“The Partnership Agreement is the result of cooperation that has continued for decades and establishes a framework for collaboration long into the decade to come. We are very proud of the trust and confidence shown in our products and solutions. The agreement signed now creates mechanisms for joint planning for both normal conditions and states of emergency. Those mechanisms allow Bittium to plan and supply products, service, repair, maintenance, and development related activities for the Finnish Defence Forces in the long-term,” says Johan Westermarck, CEO of Bittium Corporation, in a press release.