Bittium inks partnership agreement with Finnish Defence Forces

The services to be purchased under the agreement apply to the life cycle setup and maintenance of the command-and-control systems manufactured by Bittium and used by the Finnish Defence Forces. Those include for example tactical communications systems and the products related to the systems (Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network, Bittium Tough SDR, Bittium Tough VoIP) as well as their related maintenance and further development.

The agreement establishes a framework for purchasing Bittium’s products, software, and services – which are planned together with the Finnish Defence Forces for each year. The Finnish Defence Forces will issue separate purchase orders for the products and services in several batches according to what has been agreed upon. Bittium says that the value of this partnership agreement will depend on the needs and funding of Finnish Defence Forces’ projects.