Rocket Lab bags $23.9M CHIPS incentives to boost production

The semiconductors produced by Rocket Lab are used in space-grade solar cells and other optoelectronic products that are important components for national security and commercial applications.

Earlier this year, the company signed a preliminary terms sheet for funding under the CHIPS and Science Act. The award underscores Rocket Lab’s role in the domestic space industry’s supply chain. The funding will enhance manufacturing capabilities at the company’s New Mexico facility, enabling Rocket Lab to scale semiconductor production to meet growing demand. In particular, the space-grade solar cells produced by Rocket Lab power satellites that require high reliability and optimum performance in extreme environments.

“We’re proud to be a part of this effort to revitalize and grow U.S. domestic semiconductor manufacturing capability. This award will help to ensure U.S. leadership in compound semiconductor manufacturing capability while reinforcing Rocket Lab’s position as a leader in space-grade solar cell production,” says Brad Clevenger, Vice President of Rocket Lab Space Systems, in a press release. “The investment will enable Rocket Lab to expand production, create highly skilled manufacturing jobs and generate economic and workforce development activity in New Mexico.”

Rocket Lab is one of only two companies in the US that specialise in the production of highly efficient and radiation hardened space-grade solar cells.