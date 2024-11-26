eInfochips inks distribution deal for Infineon automotive software

Under the terms of the agreement, Infineon will supply eInfochips with Microcontroller Software for AURIX, TRAVEO and Automotive PSOC microcontroller families, targeted for the automotive industry. The offering will include both AUTOSAR (Automotive Open Systems Architecture)-compliant software and non-AUTOSAR drivers, as well as safety-critical software components.

"eInfochips is already an Infineon preferred design house and we are thrilled to further enhance our collaboration," said Murdoch Fitzgerald, vice president, global engineering and design services at Arrow Electronics, in a press release. "By combining eInfochips' strength in engineering and design services with Infineon's software solutions, the collaboration drives the development of next-gen automotive solutions."

eInfochips will also provide software support and maintenance services, including cybersecurity support for customers purchasing the software package, helping to reduce design risks and effectively manage their product lifecycle.