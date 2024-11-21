US to boosts chip packaging with $300M in funding

The Biden administration has announced that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) is entering negotiations to invest up to USD 300 million in advanced packaging research projects in Georgia, California, and Arizona to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies essential to the semiconductor industry. The expected recipients are Absolics in Georgia, Applied Materials in California, and Arizona State University in Arizona.

These projects – which are expected to receive USD 100 million each – will focus on advanced substrates, essential for integrating semiconductor chips and enabling high-performance computing for AI, next-gen wireless, and efficient electronics. The initiative addresses a critical gap, as these substrates are not currently made in the US.

The federal funds will be matched by private investments, bringing total project funding to over USD 470 million. The effort is part of the CHIPS for America program, which aims to strengthen the domestic semiconductor supply chain and secure US leadership in emerging technologies.