Molex to acquire AirBorn
Molex has signed an agreement to acquire AirBorn, Inc., an employee-owned company headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, specialising in the design and manufacturing of rugged connectors and electronic components for global OEMs) serving the aerospace and defence markets.
“The acquisition of AirBorn brings strong capabilities to Molex in the aerospace and defense market,” said Joe Nelligan, CEO of Molex, in a press release. “Combining Molex’s engineering breadth and manufacturing scale with AirBorn’s expertise in ruggedized, mission-critical products will enable us to better serve the evolving needs of our customers in this fast-growing global market.”
The acquisition is expected to close by early December 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The details of the purchase price have not been disclosed.
“AirBorn will serve as the platform for Molex’s aerospace and defense business, which is a powerful opportunity for our highly specialized team,” adds Michael Cole, President and CEO of AirBorn. “By uniting AirBorn’s unique expertise in the aerospace and defense market with Molex’s global scale, capabilities and financial stability, we will ensure long-term success in a rapidly expanding category.”