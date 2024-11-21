Molex to acquire AirBorn

“The acquisition of AirBorn brings strong capabilities to Molex in the aerospace and defense market,” said Joe Nelligan, CEO of Molex, in a press release. “Combining Molex’s engineering breadth and manufacturing scale with AirBorn’s expertise in ruggedized, mission-critical products will enable us to better serve the evolving needs of our customers in this fast-growing global market.”

The acquisition is expected to close by early December 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The details of the purchase price have not been disclosed.