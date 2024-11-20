French Gan chip designer expands across the Atlantic

Led by Christian Cojocaru and staffed by experts in analog and digital technology design, the centre will drive the development of the company’s design portfolio for the next generations of WiseGan.

“The Canadian team will be instrumental in advancing our cutting-edge digital WiseGan series, which is specifically designed to facilitate seamless integration of GaN technology for our customers, and to be fully compatible with and optimized to facilitate MCU control,” says Thierry Bouchet, Wise-integration’s CEO, in a press release. “By maximizing the high-frequency capabilities of GaN without added power losses, the next generations of the two product lines will enable significant reductions in system size and cost, while boosting overall conversion efficiency.

Since its launch in 2020, the fabless company has established itself as an award-winning innovator in the power electronics industry with a portfolio of more than 20 patent families for its two core product lines. WiseGan includes GaN power integrated circuits designed for high-frequency operation in the MHz range, integrating features that streamline implementation with digital control. WiseWare is a 32-bit, MCU-based AC-DC digital controller optimized for GaN-based power-supply architectures.

“These innovations will directly address the challenges faced by designers of server power supplies, motor control, and other power-converter systems, who are under increasing pressure to optimize power consumption and energy efficiency,” Bouchet says.

In an earlier step of the company's global expansion, Wise-integration launched a new subsidiary in August, Wise-integration Ltd., based in Hong Kong to support its growing business in China. That was followed by the September announcement that the investment fund, Applied Ventures-ITIC Innovation Fund (AVITIC), joined the company’s EUR 15 million Series B funding round, which was announced in February.