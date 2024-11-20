Farnell appoints new leaders for EMEA and Americas

Daniel Ford joins Farnell as Vice President of the EMEA sales organisation, bringing 21 years of experience from Future Electronics. He is known for driving sales growth in the UK, Ireland, Nordics, and Baltics, and for his strong customer and supplier relationships. His leadership across nine countries makes him well-suited to lead Farnell's EMEA team.

"I’m thrilled to join Farnell and lead the EMEA sales team at what is an exciting time for the business. Farnell has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products and excellent service to customers across the region, and I look forward to leveraging my industry experience and relationships to build on this success. I’m eager to collaborate with our customers and partners to drive growth, deepen engagement, and support Farnell’s mission to deliver exceptional value in the electronics supply chain," says Daniel Ford, Vice President of EMEA Sales, Farnell, in a press release.

Richard Diaz becomes Vice President of Sales for the Americas, with over 25 years of experience in strategic leadership. Formerly COO at Abracon, he drove sales and business growth. Known for metric-driven strategies, he aims to enhance Newark’s profitability and automation. His background at Avnet will support joint initiatives between Avnet and Farnell in the Americas.