ST opens new design and industrialisation centre

The centre, built in collaboration with professors from the University of Pisa’s Department of Information Engineering, currently houses around 40 people mainly dedicated to the design and industrialisation of integrated circuits. They include analog and digital designers and digital designers of various skill levels, as well as researchers and thesis students from the University of Pisa.

“The Pisa Center was born 20 months ago with the aim of growing quickly by acquiring talent in the area, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Pisa, but also by attracting talent eager to return to Tuscany in search of the job opportunities offered by a global leader,” says Lucio Colombo, CEO of STMicroelectronics Italy, in a press release. This is a model that ST has applied over the years at Italian universities close to its research and production centres.”

Most of the designers belong to ST’s APMS Product Group’s Analog Custom Devices (ACD) division, which works on the design and development of products for the consumer electronics market. In particular, the Pisa team of the ACD division focuses on products for wireless charging and power management. They aim to identify and implement solutions to improve the efficiency of battery-powered devices like smartphones. The centre is equipped with a test lab to carry out the validation and industrialisation of the products developed on-site.