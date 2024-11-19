ASML reaffirms 2030 revenue targets
At its 2024 Investor Day, ASML provided an update on its long-term strategy as well as global market and technology trends, confirming potential 2030 scenarios for annual revenue between approximately USD 44 billion and USD 60 billion.
“We expect that our ability to scale EUV technology into the next decade and extend our versatile holistic lithography portfolio, positions ASML well to contribute to, and leverage the Artificial Intelligence (AI) opportunity, and allows ASML to deliver significant revenue and profitability growth,” says President and CEO Christophe Fouquet, in the update.
According to the company, the long-term outlook for the semiconductor industry remains promising, given the role of semiconductors as critical enablers of multiple megatrends across society.
ASML sees the emergence of AI as a major opportunity for the semiconductor industry, driven by its potential to become the next significant catalyst for productivity and innovation across society. This, combined with the growth potential of several key end markets, underscores the industry's promising future.
These trends are projected to drive global semiconductor sales beyond USD 1 trillion by 2030, representing an annual growth rate of approximately 9% for the semiconductor market during the 2025-2030 period.
ASML also anticipates a growing opportunity to increase EUV exposures throughout the decade. The continued cost-effective scalability of EUV technology is expected to allow customers to further transfer multi-patterning layers to single-patterning EUV 0.33 NA and EUV 0.55 NA, for both advanced Logic and DRAM. Consequently, ASML forecasts a double-digit (CAGR) for EUV lithography spending in advanced Logic and DRAM between 2025 and 2030.
“The expected growth in semiconductor end-markets and increasing lithography spending on future nodes, give us confidence in strong demand for our products and services,” says Executive Vice President and CFO Roger Dassen. “Based on our assessment of different market and technology scenarios, we expect annual revenue between approximately EUR 44 billion and EUR 60 billion with gross margin between approximately 56% and 60% by 2030. We confirm our capital allocation strategy, and expect to continue to return significant amounts of cash to our shareholders through a combination of growing dividends and share buybacks.”