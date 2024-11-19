ASML reaffirms 2030 revenue targets

“We expect that our ability to scale EUV technology into the next decade and extend our versatile holistic lithography portfolio, positions ASML well to contribute to, and leverage the Artificial Intelligence (AI) opportunity, and allows ASML to deliver significant revenue and profitability growth,” says President and CEO Christophe Fouquet, in the update.

According to the company, the long-term outlook for the semiconductor industry remains promising, given the role of semiconductors as critical enablers of multiple megatrends across society.

ASML sees the emergence of AI as a major opportunity for the semiconductor industry, driven by its potential to become the next significant catalyst for productivity and innovation across society. This, combined with the growth potential of several key end markets, underscores the industry's promising future.

These trends are projected to drive global semiconductor sales beyond USD 1 trillion by 2030, representing an annual growth rate of approximately 9% for the semiconductor market during the 2025-2030 period.

ASML also anticipates a growing opportunity to increase EUV exposures throughout the decade. The continued cost-effective scalability of EUV technology is expected to allow customers to further transfer multi-patterning layers to single-patterning EUV 0.33 NA and EUV 0.55 NA, for both advanced Logic and DRAM. Consequently, ASML forecasts a double-digit (CAGR) for EUV lithography spending in advanced Logic and DRAM between 2025 and 2030.