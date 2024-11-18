LG Energy Solution to supply cylindrical battery to Bear Robotics

LG Energy Solution has signed an agreement with Silicon Valley-based mobility platform startup Bear Robotics to supply cylindrical batteries and collaborate on technology development.

Under the MOU, the South Korean company will exclusively supply its cylindrical battery model 2170 for Bear Robotics’ lineup of service and industrial robots from 2025, including the Servi Plus and AMR Cart, a logistics-focused autonomous mobile robot.

The two companies also plan to explore further avenues for technical collaboration.

LG Energy Solution said that the MOU highlights the company’s competitiveness in the cylindrical battery market, offering cost advantages along with superior safety and reliability.

Founded in 2017, Bear Robotics is a mobility platform startup specializing in AI and autonomous robots. With operations in 20 countries, Bear Robotics is redefining automation in public and industrial spaces, the media release said.

LG Energy Solution seeks to actively pursue new and innovative opportunities in the global robotics market, as well as in other applications beyond electric vehicles. As announced in October with its corporate vision, “Empower Every Possibility,” LG Energy Solution aims to balance its business portfolio by expanding into new areas, particularly those with high growth potential, such as Urban Air Mobility (UAM), vessels and robotics.