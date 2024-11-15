LGES Vertech secures ‘$1.4 billion’ ESS order from Terra-Gen

LG Energy Solution (LGES) Vertech has signed an agreement with Terra-Gen to supply up to 8 GWh of ESS to the American renewable energy power producer from 2026 to 2029.

Vertech, which specializes in energy storage system (ESS) integration, is the South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution’s US subsidiary.

Though the formal value of the deal was not disclosed, South Korean media reports say it is estimated to be around USD 1.4 billion.

LGES Vertech and Terra-Gen previously partnered on a 2.2-GWh ESS project in California.

According to LGES, 8 GWh can power 800,000 households for a day without disruption.

The modularized products, which will have high-capacity lithium iron phosphate cells, will be made entirely in North America. LGES also plans to provide Terra-Gen with a cloud system to help analyze the performance of its ESS and monitor real-time data, according to a report in the Korea Times.

“Our latest cooperation with Terra-Gen will be a milestone to expand our presence overseas beyond the North American market,” an LGES official said. “Based on the long-term partnership, we will provide our customers with differentiated value by strengthening our production capabilities.”

Terra-Gen Chief Development Officer Gus Luna said that LGES Vertech’s advanced lithium-ion batteries will help the renewable energy power producer expand its presence in the North American market through environmentally sustainable methods.

LG Energy Solution Vertech was established when LG Energy Solution acquired NEC Energy Solutions in February 2022 to vertically merge battery manufacturing and energy storage system integration.