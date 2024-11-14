Continental and Novosense partner to advance vehicle safety systems

The two companies have signed a memorandum to enhance strategic cooperation in the development of sensor ICs with functional safety, as well as for the global integration of Novosense's products within Continental's worldwide platforms. Products being co-developed include those for safety functions and system reliability – from airbag triggers to battery pack monitors.

"This collaboration marks an important milestone in our globalization strategy. Novosense is committed to delivering exceptional reliability and performance in automotive systems and we look forward to the co-development of these vital systems," says Shengyang Wang, Novosense Co-Founder and CEO in a press release.

Novosense is a member of the AEC and an active developer in the global automotive industry. The has implemented an extensive R&D program for the sector that leverages a system-level understanding of automotive electronics, as well as a reliable product delivery supply chain. During the first half of 2024, the company's shipments of automotive ICs exceeded 133 million units, with the sector accounting for a third of its global revenue.