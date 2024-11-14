Forefront RF secures funding to power next-gen connectivity solutions

The funding round was backed by existing investors BGF and Foresight Group, alongside new VC partners, Octopus Ventures and Cambridge Innovation Capital.

Forefront RF says that the new capital will support the company's mission to redefine how mobile devices manage complex RF environments, expanding possibilities for connected devices globally. Right now, Forefront RF is gearing up for the 2026 launch of its first-generation product, the FFM51010, to the fast-growing cellular-enabled smartwatch market.

“Securing this Series A funding underscores the strong confidence our investors have in Forefront RF’s vision and market potential. With continued support from Foresight Group and BGF, and new partnerships with Octopus Ventures and Cambridge Innovation Capital, we’re well-positioned to scale rapidly from engineering prototypes to mass production,” says Ronald Wilting, CEO of Forefront RF in a press release.

Forefront RF’s technology – based on research by founder Dr. Leo Laughlin – addresses critical challenges in mobile device design, including PCB space constraints and the need for expanded frequency band coverage. The company’s first solution is aimed at cellular-enabled wearables, where every millimetre of PCB is critical and expanding frequency band capabilities is essential. The company’s self-configuring tunable duplexer replaces traditional fixed-frequency filters and duplexers, allowing devices to dynamically adjust to any required frequency. This innovation reduces component count, simplifies design, and minimises production variants, aligning with manufacturers’ sustainability and CSR goals.