Lattice Semiconductor announces 14% workforce reduction

The actions are expected to result in a 14% workforce reduction and a 14% reduction in non-headcount operating expenses. The company says that it expects the operating expense reduction will help drive annual earnings expansion in the low double-digit range in 2025.

The company reported revenues of USD 127.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, with a gross margin of 69.0%. The third quarter results include a one-time GAAP-only charge of USD6.5 million related to the actions the company took to drive down spending during the quarter.