Business |

ASMPT has ceased possible privatisation talks

Back in October, it became public that ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT) had received a preliminary, non-binding approach from an independent third party regarding a possible privatisation of ASMPT. Discussions have now ceased

The company has informed its shareholders and potential investors that discussions between ASMPT and the potential offeror regarding a possible privatisation have ended.

It was on October 14, 2024, that the board of ASMPT announced that it received a preliminary non-binding approach from an independent third party (the potential offeror) in relation to a possible privatisation of ASMPT. 

