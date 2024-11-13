© ASMPT CTS GmbH
ASMPT has ceased possible privatisation talks
Back in October, it became public that ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT) had received a preliminary, non-binding approach from an independent third party regarding a possible privatisation of ASMPT. Discussions have now ceased
The company has informed its shareholders and potential investors that discussions between ASMPT and the potential offeror regarding a possible privatisation have ended.
It was on October 14, 2024, that the board of ASMPT announced that it received a preliminary non-binding approach from an independent third party (the potential offeror) in relation to a possible privatisation of ASMPT.