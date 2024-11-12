Wendt has extensive experience in the IP&E and Industrial Automation arena. He managed many of the passive product lines at DigiKey before creating and bringing the industrial automation business unit to prominence. In his past efforts, he founded a contract manufacturing company specialising in wire harnesses and control panels, as well as running one of the most profitable branches for the former Kent Electronics.

"On behalf of all of us at Mouser, we are very excited to welcome Eric to the Products Department,” says Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics' Senior Vice President of Products, in a press release. "Eric is well known in the industry as a creative and successful leader. As Mouser continues to expand its industrial automation business, we will greatly benefit from Eric’s knowledge, expertise and leadership."

Wendt will report directly to Newell and oversee Mouser’s growing line card of manufacturers in the product categories of industrial automation and passive components.