Tessolve to acquire Germany’s Dream Chip Technologies

This strategic acquisition positions Tessolve among a select group of global design firms capable of delivering turnkey design solutions for complex cutting-edge chips. It also strengthens Tessolve’s capabilities in System on Chip (SoC) designs tailored for high-demand markets such as artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, data centers, and industrial applications. Additionally, the move expands Tessolve’s European operations with four new delivery locations in Germany and the Netherlands, including a specialised ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and imaging center of excellence lab.

“This acquisition solidifies our position as a top tier semiconductor engineering firm globally with unmatched design to productization capabilities,” says Srini Chinamilli, Co-founder & CEO of Tessolve, in a press release. “Dream Chip’s capabilities further strengthen our ability to take on leading edge ASIC design projects and greatly enhances our European footprint.”

Dream Chip Technologies, known for its expertise in complex digital designs, has a team of highly skilled engineers and solution architects. Its chip architecture and front-end design capabilities combined with Tessolve’s strengths in chip design and expertise in post-silicon test and packaging design, will enhance the company’s ability to deliver full chip turnkey design solutions from specification to volume silicon production thereby delivering critical “time to market” advantage and “operational excellence” to customers. The acquisition is a 100% cash transaction.