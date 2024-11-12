Skyworks achieves IATF 16949 automotive certification

The International Automotive Task Force (IATF), an ad-hoc group of automotive manufacturers and their respective National Automotive Industry Associations, was formed to provide improved quality products to automotive customers worldwide. IATF provides a common set of techniques and methods for common product and process development for automotive manufacturing worldwide.

“Achieving IATF 16949 automotive certification demonstrates our commitment to meeting our customers’ compliance expectations, while aligning with unique automotive requirements after undergoing a thorough audit process,” said Reza Kasnavi, senior vice president technology and manufacturing for Skyworks, in a press release. “This credential positions us to consistently meet the stringent performance and supply requirements of major automotive OEMs and their sub-system suppliers.”

The scope of the registration applies to new automotive product specification, design and manufacturing for products from Skyworks’ Diversified Analog Solutions (DAS) business unit.