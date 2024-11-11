Mahanagar Gas forms JV with IBC for battery manufacturing

India's Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is forming a joint venture entity with International Battery Company for undertaking the manufacturing, promotion, marketing, distribution and sale of battery cells to customers in India.

In a regulatory filing MGL stated that it has signed a share subscription agreement (SSA) and a shareholding agreement (SHA) with International Battery Company, Inc. (IBC US). Both parties will invest in International Battery Company India Private Limited (IBC) to form a joint venture company, which is currently a 100% subsidiary of IBC US.

Last month, MGL had announced the signing of an indicative and non-binding term sheet with International Battery Company, Inc, a Delaware Corporation, for a proposed investment by the company in IBC of an amount not exceeding INR 3.85 billion, for a stake not less than 40%.

“Foray into battery cell manufacturing will strengthen its position in the evolving energy space, which aligns with MGL’s objective of a cleaner future,” Ashu Shinghal, managing director of MGL said