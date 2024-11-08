Infineon, Stellantis partner to develop architecture for next-gen cars

Automaker Stellantis and German chipmaker Infineon will partner to further develop power architecture for Stellantis’s next-gen vehicles, the two companies announced.

The two companies will “work jointly on the power architecture for Stellantis’ electric vehicles to support Stellantis’ ambition of offering clean, safe and affordable mobility.”

Stellantis and Infineon have signed supply and capacity agreements to seal their cooperation.

These agreements will help develop the next generation of power architecture, including Infineon’s PROFET™ smart power switches, which will enable Stellantis to implement intelligent power network management; and SiC semiconductors, which will support Stellantis in its efforts to standardize its power modules, improve the performance and efficiency of EVs and reduce cost, the companies said.

The two companies are also in the process of extending their cooperation by implementing a Joint Power Lab to define the next-generation scalable and intelligent power architecture enabling Stellantis’ software-defined vehicle, according to a media release.

“As outlined in our strategic plan, Dare Forward 2030, we are securing the supply of crucial semiconductor solutions required to continue our transition to an electrified future leveraging innovative E/E architectures for our next-generation platforms,” said Maxime Picat, Stellantis Chief Purchasing and Supplier Quality Officer.