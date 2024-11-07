RRP Semiconductor secures $52 million solar project order

India’s RRP Semiconductor, a company in the semiconductor and renewable energy space, has secured a ₹4.4 billion (around USD 52 million) order from Telecrown Infratech, Pune.

The order involves the supply and import of critical materials including silicon solar cells, melted silicon crystals and polycrystalline materials. These components will support the installation of 106 MW Solar Power PV Modules across multiple locations in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, the company said.

“We are delighted to venture in to supply of silicon crystalline material, particularly for solar power modules. Currently India remains a net importer of this essential product, and this strategic order would go a long way in delivering high-quality silicon crystalline PV modules,” Sumita Mishra, Managing Director, RRP Semiconductor, said. “We are committed to building a strong reputation in the solar and semiconductor fields, specifically in silicon cell production. This opportunity allows us to diversify our service offerings and explore new avenues, including OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test), Chip on Glass, NAND Flash, and memory modules.”