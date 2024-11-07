MACOM acquires Texas fabless chip firm ENGIN-IC

Massachusetts-based MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has acquired fabless semiconductor firm ENGIN-IC.

Texas-based ENGIN-IC designs advanced Gallium Nitride monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) and integrated microwave assemblies mainly for the US defense industry.

“MACOM’s talented team and growth strategies align well with ENGIN-IC’s strengths, and we look forward to all that we can accomplish together,” Stephen Nelson, ENGIN-IC co-founder and chief technology officer, said in a statement. “We’re excited to be a part of MACOM’s efforts to lead the industry in GaN semiconductor processes and products.”

MACOM, a supplier of semiconductor products, said the transaction was funded with cash-on-hand and is expected to have an immaterial impact to the company’s near-term financial performance.

Founded in 2014, ENGIN-IC focuses on serving the US defense industry.

The company was self-funded and utilized small business innovative research (SBIR) contracts, Department of Defense research projects and custom integrated circuit development projects for defense prime contractors to build industry leading products, according to a media release.

Its product portfolio includes over 60 standard MMICs and many more custom MMICs, including high efficiency power amplifiers, integrated transmit/receive chips, phase-shifters, time delay units (TDUs), mixers and modulators, as well as S- to K-band switched filter bank modules and L- to K-band transmit/receive modules.

“We’re excited to welcome the ENGIN-IC team to MACOM,” Stephen G. Daly, MACOM president and CEO, said in a statement. “ENGIN-IC’s exceptional wideband and high efficiency MMIC and module design expertise will enable us to better support our mutual customers.”

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial, and defense and datacenter industries.