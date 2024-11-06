Rio Tinto, China’s SPIC partner to trial battery swap truck technology

Mining giant Rio Tinto will partner with China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) to demonstrate battery swap electric haul truck technology at the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.

Battery swapping technology allows a battery electric vehicle to quickly exchange a discharged battery pack for a fully charged one, instead of recharging the vehicle at a static charging station.

The technology is already applied on haul trucks in mining operations across China, and this collaboration will enable Rio Tinto to demonstrate a complete battery electric truck and charging ecosystem at one of its operations, according to a media release.

The two-year project will demonstrate eight mining haul trucks (91 tonne payload), 13 batteries (800kWh), and a robotic battery swap and charging station in non-production activities in the aboveground operations at Oyu Tolgoi.

Rio Tinto operates about 700 haul trucks across its global operations, of which 100 are classified as small or medium class (100 – 200 tonne payload).

“By partnering with the State Power Investment Corporation, we will be demonstrating the latest technology and innovation available in China and assessing its potential to help decarbonise our operations quickly and cost effectively,” Rio Tinto Chief Decarbonisation Officer Jonathon McCarthy said. “This demonstration will allow us to explore applications for battery swap technology that deliver more flexibility and less downtime than current static charging technologies. This work will complement the electrification pilots of ultra class mining haul trucks planned for the Pilbara.”

“Through our collaboration with Rio Tinto, we are bringing leading green transportation innovations to the international market, showcasing the strength of Chinese enterprises in the field of green technology innovation,” Chairman of SPIC Han Zhiwei said. “We hope our low-carbon technologies will assist Rio Tinto in achieving its decarbonisation targets, and we look forward to continued cooperation between both parties to jointly promote the application of green energy.”