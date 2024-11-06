Nexperia, KOSTAL partner to produce wide bandgap devices
Dutch-headquartered Nexperia will supply, develop and manufacture WBG power electronics devices which will be designed-in and validated by automotive supplier KOSTAL.
Semiconductor firm Nexperia has entered into a strategic partnership with automotive supplier KOSTAL, which will enable it to produce wide bandgap (WBG) devices that more closely match the exacting requirements of automotive applications.
Dutch-headquartered Nexperia, one of the world’s largest makers of basic semiconductors such as diodes and transistors, is owned by Chinese electronics maker WingTech.
Under the terms of this partnership, Nexperia will supply, develop and manufacture WBG power electronics devices which will be designed-in and validated by KOSTAL. The collaboration will initially focus on the development of SiC MOSFETs in topside cooled (TSC) QDPAK packaging for onboard chargers (OBC) in electric vehicles (EV), according to a media release.
“Nexperia has been a trusted supplier of silicon components to KOSTAL for many years and is delighted to enter into this strategic partnership that will now extend to wide bandgap devices,” said Katrin Feurle, Senior Director and Head of SiC Discretes & Modules, Nexperia. “KOSTAL will assist in validating our devices in its charging applications, thereby providing us with the type of invaluable ‘real-world’ data that will allow us to further enhance their performance.”
Headquartered in Lüdenscheid, Germany, KOSTAL operates in 22 countries.
“KOSTAL is extending its strategic SiC supply portfolio to support our growth path towards 2030 with a special dedication on E-Mobility applications for onroad and offroad application,” said Georg Mohr, Executive VP Purchasing and Supply Chain of the KOSTAL Group. “Under this strategic partnership, which reinforces our long- standing customer-supplier relationship, KOSTAL will leverage Nexperia’s expertise in wide bandgap technology, particularly their SiC MOSFETs, which we believe are among the best in the market. By sharing our insights from real-world EV charging applications, we aim to contribute to the development of even more optimized and tailored SiC devices that meet the specific demands of our next-generation solutions.”