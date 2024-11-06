Nexperia, KOSTAL partner to produce wide bandgap devices

Semiconductor firm Nexperia has entered into a strategic partnership with automotive supplier KOSTAL, which will enable it to produce wide bandgap (WBG) devices that more closely match the exacting requirements of automotive applications.

Dutch-headquartered Nexperia, one of the world’s largest makers of basic semiconductors such as diodes and transistors, is owned by Chinese electronics maker WingTech.

Under the terms of this partnership, Nexperia will supply, develop and manufacture WBG power electronics devices which will be designed-in and validated by KOSTAL. The collaboration will initially focus on the development of SiC MOSFETs in topside cooled (TSC) QDPAK packaging for onboard chargers (OBC) in electric vehicles (EV), according to a media release.

“Nexperia has been a trusted supplier of silicon components to KOSTAL for many years and is delighted to enter into this strategic partnership that will now extend to wide bandgap devices,” said Katrin Feurle, Senior Director and Head of SiC Discretes & Modules, Nexperia. “KOSTAL will assist in validating our devices in its charging applications, thereby providing us with the type of invaluable ‘real-world’ data that will allow us to further enhance their performance.”

Headquartered in Lüdenscheid, Germany, KOSTAL operates in 22 countries.