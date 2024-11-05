Oppo invests $4.2 million in HK PolyU’s AI imaging center

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) have signed an agreement to deepen their ongoing collaboration and set up a research center focused on AI imaging technology.

Oppo is allocating 30 million yuan (USD 4.2 million) for the project over five years.

The existing PolyU-Oppo Joint Innovation Lab will be upgraded to the Joint Innovation Research Centre. Additionally, Oppo will provide at least 30 million yuan over the next five years to expand the scale of co-trained PhD and postdoctoral researchers, according to a media release.

“In the three years of collaboration between Oppo and PolyU, we have witnessed significant technological breakthroughs and notable achievements in talent cultivation through the Joint Lab,” said Jason Liao, President of Oppo Research Institute. “Adhering to our mission of ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World,’ Oppo is dedicated to deepening the integration of academia-industry cooperation in the field of AI through this renewal, bringing more innovative intelligent imaging experiences to global users.”

“To address the opportunities and challenges of the AI era, PolyU will officially establish the Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences in January 2025. This is an important move to implement the University’s innovation development strategy, aiming to meet growing technological needs and support talent nurturing,” said Prof. Jin-Guang Teng, President of PolyU. “The Department of Computing, which houses the Joint Innovation Research Centre will also join the new faculty. The new structure will effectively promote in-depth exchanges and collaboration among research teams, and create more impactful outcomes.”

Last month, Oppo and BYD, China’s leading electric vehicle maker, entered into a strategic technology collaboration to push interoperability between advanced handsets and smart cars.

Oppo, the world’s fourth largest smartphone vendor, is also ramping up its overseas push with a greater focus on Europe and South America, backed by its expanding manufacturing capacity overseas.