Midsummer, Saab sign pact for 200 MW solar plant in Thailand

Sweden’s solar energy company Midsummer AB and defence firm Saab AB have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of establishing a long-term partnership in Thailand, which includes the development of a 200-MW facility to produce thin film solar cells.

The agreement is linked with Saab’s defence and security business, and Thailand’s policies for industrial cooperation and technology transfer, according to a media release.

The MoU aims to establish a long-term, comprehensive framework to explore and identify potential activities for industrial cooperation in Thailand and other export markets. The focus will be on solar energy manufacturing and technology, a core element of Midsummer’s expertise, the media release said.

Midsummer develops and manufactures solar cells and sells them to construction, roofing and solar cell installation companies.

The two Swedish companies have jointly identified possible opportunities for the establishment of a 200 MW ‘mega factory’ for the production of thin film solar cells, using Midsummer’s proprietary technology and production equipment.

Midsummer would be responsible for designing the factory, selling all production equipment to the factory and owning a small part of the Thai production company.

“We are thrilled to sign this MoU with Saab with the intention to deliver a turnkey solar cell factory to Thailand and later possibly also to other markets,” said Eric Jaremalm, CEO, Midsummer. “This type of project is a testament to our much sought-after green technology and production processes on a global scale, and could add a very valuable business avenue to our present offerings.”

Thailand has long-term plans to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix, and Thai authorities have expressed interest in Midsummer’s technology and domestic production potential, the media release said.

Midsummer signed an OEM agreement with Chinese thin-film solar panel producer Kaisheng New Energy Technology earlier this year, with an eye on the European rooftop solar market.