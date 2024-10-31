A2 Global Electronics launches BGA reballing service

The company states in a press release that the service is now available at its facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Singapore.

A2 Global’s new BGA reballing service offers solder ball conversions to support RoHS-compliant and RoHS-exempt applications and to recondition legacy components, supporting the needs of aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, and industrial industries.

The BGA reballing process ensures precision through micro solder ball mounting technology and customised thermal reflow profiles. Automated optical inspection confirms proper alignment and reflow, minimises thermal stress, preserves solder ball integrity, and reduces the risk of damage to guarantee quality and reliability.

“Our BGA reballing service provides a cost-effective solution to modify or restore components while maintaining the highest quality and reliability,” said Anthony Andriano, Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Operations and Value-Added Services at A2 Global Electronics, in the press release. “With this offering available at our global facilities, we’re well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the electronic component industry.”

Customers can either procure components directly from A2 Global or provide their own components to be reballed.