Intelligent Memory takes over Memphis' DRAM module product line
From January 2025, Memphis Electronic will hand over its private-label DRAM modules to Intelligent Memory.
This shift will allow Memphis to focus entirely on providing unbiased advice on memory technologies from its 18 franchised suppliers – while turning to Intelligent Memory for specialised module configurations.
Intelligent Memory will integrate these modules into its portfolio under the name IMSelect. Memphis will unveil the details of this line, which includes the industry’s first fully lead-free DRAM module family from DDR1 to DDR5, at electronica 2024 from November 12 to 15 in Munich.
Memphis has been configuring memory modules since 1991, and having them manufactured by Pacific Force Technology Limited — which changed its name to Intelligent Memory in 2013. Since 2021, both Memphis Electronic and Intelligent Memory have been part of the Neumonda Group, fostering collaborative benefits.
"Under the umbrella of the Neumonda Group, we are able to focus on our respective strengths," explains Marco Mezger, President of Memphis Electronic and COO and Executive Vice President of the Neumonda Group, in a press release. "Intelligent Memory as a product company is the expert in manufacturing memory products, while Memphis'' strength lies in finding the best memory products in terms of performance, availability and price for our customers' versatile applications. Hence it is only a logical step that IM takes over the configuration and production to be able to offer the new IMSelect product line to all distribution partners worldwide. At the same time, Memphis Electronic can concentrate fully on customer advice and support."