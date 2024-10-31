Intelligent Memory takes over Memphis' DRAM module product line

This shift will allow Memphis to focus entirely on providing unbiased advice on memory technologies from its 18 franchised suppliers – while turning to Intelligent Memory for specialised module configurations.

Intelligent Memory will integrate these modules into its portfolio under the name IMSelect. Memphis will unveil the details of this line, which includes the industry’s first fully lead-free DRAM module family from DDR1 to DDR5, at electronica 2024 from November 12 to 15 in Munich.

Memphis has been configuring memory modules since 1991, and having them manufactured by Pacific Force Technology Limited — which changed its name to Intelligent Memory in 2013. Since 2021, both Memphis Electronic and Intelligent Memory have been part of the Neumonda Group, fostering collaborative benefits.