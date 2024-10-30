Intel plans layoffs in Poland

"As part of the comprehensive savings plan we announced in August, we are making difficult but necessary staffing reductions, treating our employees with care and respect. These are the hardest decisions we have ever faced. The aim of these changes is to create a simpler, better-optimized organization as part of Intel's long-term strategy for sustainable growth," reads a statement from Intel, as reported by tvn24.pl.

However, the scale of these layoffs at Intel’s Gdańsk branch remains unclear. Last month, Intel announced it would cut 1,300 jobs at its development center in Hillsboro.

Just a few months ago, Intel announced plans to expand its Gdańsk division by up to 2,000 people, emphasising its importance in supporting the operations being developed near Wrocław. Construction on this venture, as well as Intel’s facility in Germany, has now been postponed.