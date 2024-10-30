SP Manufacturing opens new factory in Malaysia

The new facility enhances the company’s operational resilience and positions SP Manufacturing to meet customer demand in the region. The new factory also complements SPM’s existing global facilities.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Jackson Tan, Global Business Development Director at SP Manufacturing, in a press release. "We look forward to writing the next chapter of the SPM story as we continue to grow, innovate and deliver unmatched value to our customers."

The Senai facility is equipped with manufacturing capabilities such as advanced electrical and functional testing; in-circuit testing and automated optical inspection (AOI); cleaning processes as well as rapid prototyping and expert assembly processes

SP Manufacturing serves a range of industries, including Medical Devices, Mission Critical, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Equipment, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.