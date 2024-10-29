Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Texas Instruments
Business |

TI start GaN production in Japan, quadruples capacity

Texas Instruments (TI) has started production of gallium nitride (GaN)-based power semiconductors at its factory in Aizu, Japan.

Coupled with its existing GaN manufacturing in Dallas, Texas, TI will now internally manufacture four times more GaN-based power semiconductors, as Aizu ramps to production.

"Building on more than a decade of expertise in GaN chip design and manufacturing, we have successfully qualified our 200mm GaN technology – the most scalable and cost-competitive way to manufacture GaN today – to start mass production in Aizu," says Mohammad Yunus, TI's senior vice president of Technology and Manufacturing, in a press release. "This milestone enables us to manufacture more of our GaN chips internally as we grow our internal manufacturing to more than 95% by 2030, while also sourcing from multiple TI locations, ensuring a reliable supply of our entire GaN portfolio of high-power, energy-efficient semiconductors."

As an alternative to silicon, GaN offers benefits in energy efficiency, switching speed, power solution size and weight, overall system cost, and performance under high temperatures and high-voltage conditions. GaN chips provide more power density, or power in smaller spaces, enabling applications such as power adapters for laptops and mobile phones, or smaller, more energy-efficient motors for heating and air conditioning systems and home appliances.

"With GaN, TI can deliver more power, more efficiently in a compact space, which is the primary market need driving innovation for many of our customers," says Kannan Soundarapandian, vice president of High-Voltage Power at TI. "As designers of systems such as server power, solar energy generation and AC/DC adapters face challenges to reduce power consumption and enhance energy efficiency, they are increasingly demanding a reliable supply of TI's high-performance GaN-based chips."

Further, TI's expanded GaN manufacturing processes are fully transferable to 300mm technology, positioning the company to readily scale to customer needs and move to 300mm in the future.

Ad
Ad
Load more news
© 2024 Evertiq AB October 27 2024 2:16 pm V23.1.28-1
Ad
Ad