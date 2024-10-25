chipsconnect enters into partnership with White Horse Laboratories

“At chipsconnect, we understand the importance of flexibility, transparency, and reliability within the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector. As supply chains evolve, maintaining quality and transparency is crucial, especially in a field where component authenticity and reliability can impact production costs and timelines. To address these needs, we are proud to announce our latest collaboration with White Horse Laboratories, a leader in independent quality testing, to introduce the QC Module” – says Fahir Veladzic, CEO and founder of chipscnonet, in an interview with Evertiq.

Chipsconnect is an advanced digital platform designed for OEM, CEM, and EMS companies. Austrian based company provide a unique space for direct, peer-to-peer exchanges of components and information, because - how their notes - want to helps theirs users streamline their supply chain processes, reduce excess material stock, and respond rapidly to market changes.

Whereas White Horse Laboratories is recognized for its high-quality testing services, specializing in electronic component verification, counterfeit detection, and environmental compliance testing.

"With extensive expertise in quality assurance, White Horse Laboratories ensures that components meet the highest standards before they enter the production line" – explains Fahir to Evertiq. "Through our partnership, we’ve combined our strengths to develop the QC Module — a tool designed to enhance supply chain transparency, ensure component authenticity, and boost quality control for our users."

The new QC Module

Chipsconnect finds a few key benefits of the new QC Module and the new partnership:

• Verify Component Authenticity: Gain access to comprehensive quality assessments to ensure all components meet industry standards, minimizing risks associated with counterfeit or substandard parts.

•Streamline Quality Control: Automate and simplify quality checks throughout the supply chain, improving operational efficiency and reducing time to market.

•Increase Transparency: Access real-time updates on component testing results, enabling more informed sourcing and procurement decisions.

Industry Insights with Dieter G. Weiss

© Dieter G. Weiss

The electronics manufacturing sector is facing unprecedented challenges. Dieter Weiss, a respected industry expert from in4ma, recently emphasized the critical need for innovative solutions in the EMS market, particularly when it comes to transparent supply chains. Weiss pointed out that the fluctuating demand and ongoing component shortages underscore the importance of resilient supply chain solutions that can swiftly adapt to global market conditions.

“Today’s EMS companies must leverage advanced platforms like chipsconnect to optimize their supply chains, foster collaboration, and maintain high standards of quality. In my opinion the QC Module not only enhances transparency but also strengthens trust across the supply chain — a key factor in today’s competitive market” – evaluates the initiative Dieter G. Weiss.

The Future of EMS and Quality Assurance

As EMS providers continue to evolve from traditional manufacturers to strategic partners in innovation, solutions like chipsconnect and combined tools like the QC Module may prove essential.

Through integration, chipsconnect and its platform are expected to deliver quality directly to the supply chain, enable users to maintain flexibility, reduce risk and help maintain a competitive edge.